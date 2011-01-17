A Bronx Woman Was Just Arrested For Giving People Illegal Breast Implants

Photo: notsogoodphotography via Flickr

A Bronx woman called Whalesca Castillo was arrested on Friday for illegally injecting women with liquid silicone without a medical licence.Aka – she was administering illegal breast and butt implants.



Castillo charged one woman over $1,000 for the shots, which have caused death before when not performed by a medical professional.

She’s allegedly been importing silicone from the Dominican Republic since at least 2009 and according to the FBI, “administered injections of it to women for breast and buttocks enhancement” from her Bronx home.

The 36-year-old allegedly told her clients that the injections were totally safe and charged hundreds of dollars for each shot.

Castillo allegedly knew what she was doing was against the law – she even confessed the illegality of it to one of her customers according to the FBI.

The FBI says she charged one lady $1,000 for injections, who afterward “experienced pain and shortness of breath… and fainted within hours of the procedure.” Then she had to be revived by her boyfriend. When the woman called Castillo to tell her she’d fainted, Castillo apparently discouraged her from going to a doctor, saying that because the injections were illegal doctors wouldn’t help her.

Even though the FDA allows some forms of silicone to be used for cosmetics, the injection of liquid silicone or silicone gel to fill wrinkles or “augment tissues” anywhere in the body is forbidden. The substance has even caused death in some people after shots, and caused serious injuries, often when performed by unlicensed practitioners like Castillo.

In November and December 2010, the feds, NYPD and workers from the Department of Sanitation, Environmental Police Haz-Mat Unit found several trash bags near Castillo’s home that had over one hundred empty bottles, which, after testing, were found to have silicone residue on them.

There were also syringes, needles, bloodied gauze, and dozens of tubes of Krazy Glue, which apparently unlicenced practioners sometimes use to seal wounds.

