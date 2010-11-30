Bronx Man Can't Explain Why $4.5 Million Was Transferred To His Account From Columbia University

Photo: Beraldo Leal via flickr

A Bronx man allegedly modified a Columbia University bank account to embezzle millions from the school, DNAInfo reports.In a criminal complaint, George Castro is alleged to have been “familiar with the university’s accounts payable system.”



The school claims he added an unauthorised account to the school’s electronic payment system, into which he funnelled more than $4.5 million.

Not according to him. He has no idea how the funds found their way into his account.

Whatever happened, after Columbia realised a new account had been added to its system, they reported it to police, who then arrested Castro at his Bronx residence.

From the NY Post,

Castor allegedly modified a university account and added a TD Bank account to it as a payee, DA investigators said. The TD Bank account received over $3.4 million in funds from Columbia University accounts in October and $1 million in November. The money was then withdrawn in cash from the new account.

Castro says the funds simply appeared in his account.

Not helping his trustworthiness: Investigators found $200,000 in cash in a bag at the home, and also seized an Audi worth over $80,000, which was parked out front.

He is being held on $2 million bail.

