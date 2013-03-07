Bronx Science Athletes Arrested, Coaches Suspended In Growing Hazing Scandal

The Bronx High School of Science in New York City.

Photo: scriptingnews / Flickr

The Bronx High School of Science, one of New York’s top public schools, has come under scrutiny recently for a hazing scandal on its successful track team.So far, three student athletes have been arrested and charged with misdemeanour for forcible touching and assault as well as second-degree hazing and harassment, according to The New York Times.



Witnesses allege that older runners were intimidating younger students on the team, and that the abuse would quickly escalate to inappropriate touching and threats of rape.

But perhaps the most disturbing detail to come to light is that Marion Dietrich, the school’s athletic director, not only knew about the incidents but that they had been going on for years, according to an email sent out by Dietrich and published today by the Daily News.

The email, sent to the school’s coaches in March of 2012, alludes to an earlier “incident” that took place two years prior.

“The principal found out about it last Friday and is very concerned,” an excerpt from the memo states. “A student’s genitals were touched from an athlete on the track team, when the athletes were already changing.”

Dietrich was suspended from the school this Tuesday along with two other track coaches.

Read the rest of the email over at The NY Daily News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.