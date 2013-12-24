Meet The Bronx Family With The Most Elaborate Christmas Decorations In New York City [PHOTOS]

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Garabedian family’s famed Christmas House in the Bronx.

Family matriarch Nelly Garabedian, a former seamstress, wanted to turn her simple family home into a holiday hotspot to give back to the community. With the help of her grown children — Gary, Linda, Elise and Michael — the extravaganza has only become more outsized over the decades.

Three sides of the Garabedian house at 1605 Pelham Parkway North are filled with dozens of mannequins in ballgowns and tuxes. They’re made to look like movie stars and famous fictional characters. There are at least 40 outside, but Linda told Business Insider she doesn’t know them by number, only by face.

Santa’s sleigh is parked on the roof, while an elaborate Nativity scene sits nearby. Christmas trees, cherubs and chandeliers stuff the rest of the yard. Unlike many Christmas displays, the Garabedians’ is more about props than twinkle lights.

“When we celebrate Christmas in our house, what do we do?” Linda said, “We all get together with friends and family and celebrate. Our vision was to have our house look like a big Christmas party.”

Linda and Gary took Business Insider on a tour of their house decked out for the holidays.

