Bronwyn Bishop's career is over after being dumped as Liberal candidate

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

Bronwyn Bishop career in parliament is over after being dumped as Liberal candidate for her Sydney seat of Mackellar on Saturday night.

The former House of Representatives speaker was defeated by former Liberal staffer and businessman Jason Falinski 51 to 39 in a preselection ballot.

The meeting, which lasted more than five hours, took place at Dee Why RSL on Sydney’s northern beaches.

“I thank Bronwyn Bishop for her service to the electorate, party and country for many years,” wrote former prime minister Tony Abbott on Twitter.

“She has been a warrior for good causes and deserves the gratitude of all members of the Liberal Party.”

Bishop, 73, has held the seat of Mackellar for more than two decades with a parliamentary career spanning 29 years since she first entered the Senate in 1987.

In 2013, she was appointed by Abbott as the 29th speaker of the House of Representatives but resigned from that position in August last year after it was revealed that she had spent $5,000 of taxpayers’ money on a helicopter chartered flight between Melbourne and Geelong to attend a Liberal Party fundraiser.

Reports by Fairfax say that Bishop will retire on a pension of $250,000 a year, funded by taxpayers, as well as access to the Life Gold Pass for free travel.

