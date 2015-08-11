Bronwyn Bishop just missed out on $2500 after her name was called in her local RSL's member's badge draw

Bronwyn Bishop missed out again. Photo: Gaye Gerard/ Getty.

It seems Bronwyn Bishop can’t take a trick at the moment.

After stepping down as speaker of the House of Representatives and returning to the backbench yesterday, you could imagine the veteran politician would have preferred to head home from Canberra and mull over her fortunes with a beer at her local club.

Today she probably wishes she had, with news emerging that Avalon Beach RSL Club, on Sydney’s northern beaches, read out her name in the weekly member’s badge draw last night. The club is in her electorate of Mackellar, where she’s been the local member for 21 years.

You have to be there to claim the prize, which jackpots $250 every week and was worth $2500 last night, so Bishop misses out.

Apparently there were about 100 members in the club when their local MP’s name was read out and quite a bit of guffawing was heard throughout the room.

One of the club’s patron’s tipped off 2UE‘s breakfast radio gossip slot “The Whisper” this morning about Bishop’s name being read out.

