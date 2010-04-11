Meet Poland's New President: The Anti-Russian, Former Anti-Communist Bronislaw Komorowski

Following the tragic death of Polish President Lech Kaczynski in a plane crash, the country has named Bronislaw Komorowski as its new President on an interim basis.



Elections were to be held later this year, but are now being sped up, and will be held in the next 2.5 months.

Komorowski is the favourite (though he may end up running against Kaczynski’s twin brother, who is also in politics.

As you can see, he’s an identical twin.

Although there’s no evidence of foul play, let’s state the obvious: Everyone is going to blame Vladimir Putin, even if there’s no merit, and the fact that Putin is being put in charge of the investigation isn’t going to help dispel that.

The fact that Kaczynski was only in Russia commemorating the slaughter of Polish at the hands of the Russian Secret Police in WWII is only going to exacerbate this feeling.

Komorowski’s anti-Russian stance should play very well in the electorate.

