Seagram Billionaire Charles Bronfman Sells His Fifth Avenue Flat For $US19.9 Million

Paige Cooperstein
Charles Bronfman, one of the richest Canadians in business with a net worth of $US2 billion, just sold his Fifth Avenue full-floor apartment to hedge fund manager and fellow Canadian David Goel, according to the New York Post.

The sale price was $US19.9 million.

Bronfman inherited his significant fortune when his father left the Seagram wine and spirits empire to him and his brother Edgar. Since Vivendi bought Seagram for $US34 billion in 2000, Bronfman has focused on philanthropy. He serves as one of the main benefactors for the Taglit-Birthright Israel, which sends Jewish youth from North America on educational tours of Israel.

The sixth-floor home Bronfman sold to Goel at 810 Fifth Avenue has views of Central Park, three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a library.

Serena Boardman at Sotheby’s International Realty handled the sale.

The full-floor apartment has 11 rooms total.

It has two wood-burning fireplaces.

The building was designed by J.E.R. Carpenter, the architect who shaped Upper Fifth Avenue, according to the New York Times.

The sixth-floor home has four bathrooms.

The apartment lets a lot of natural light in.

It has three bedrooms.

Here's a view of the master suite.

