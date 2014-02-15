Seagram Billionaire Charles Bronfman Sells His Fifth Avenue Flat For $US19.9 Million

Charles Bronfman, one of the richest Canadians in business with a net worth of $US2 billion, just sold his Fifth Avenue full-floor apartment to hedge fund manager and fellow Canadian David Goel, according to the New York Post.

The sale price was $US19.9 million.

Bronfman inherited his significant fortune when his father left the Seagram wine and spirits empire to him and his brother Edgar. Since Vivendi bought Seagram for $US34 billion in 2000, Bronfman has focused on philanthropy. He serves as one of the main benefactors for the Taglit-Birthright Israel, which sends Jewish youth from North America on educational tours of Israel.

The sixth-floor home Bronfman sold to Goel at 810 Fifth Avenue has views of Central Park, three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a library.

Serena Boardman at Sotheby’s International Realty handled the sale.

