Seagram Billionaire Charles Bronfman Sells His Fifth Avenue Flat For $US19.9 Million

Charles Bronfman, one of the richest Canadians in business with a net worth of $US2 billion, just sold his Fifth Avenue full-floor apartment to hedge fund manager and fellow Canadian David Goel, according to the New York Post.
The sale price was $US19.9 million.
Bronfman inherited his significant fortune when his father left the Seagram wine and spirits empire to him and his brother Edgar. Since Vivendi bought Seagram for $US34 billion in 2000, Bronfman has focused on philanthropy. He serves as one of the main benefactors for the Taglit-Birthright Israel, which sends Jewish youth from North America on educational tours of Israel.
The sixth-floor home Bronfman sold to Goel at 810 Fifth Avenue has views of Central Park, three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a library.
Serena Boardman at Sotheby’s International Realty handled the sale.
The building was designed by J.E.R. Carpenter, the architect who shaped Upper Fifth Avenue, according to the New York Times.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.