Report: Denver Broncos Star Von Miller Is Facing A Four-Game Suspension

Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller is facing a four-game suspension for an unknown violation, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.



He is currently appealing the suspension, Schefter says.

Miller was the team’s best defensive player last year. Losing him for four games (25% of the regular season) would be a huge loss, especially coupled with the loss of defensive end Elvis Dumervil in free agency.

The Broncos are the consensus favourite in the AFC, but this could change that.

