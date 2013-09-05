Lizards Eat Football Star Wes Welker's Legs In Hilarious New Batch Of Old Spice Ads

Old Spice continued its run of brilliant goofballery in four new ads featuring the NFL’s Wes Welker and Jerod Mayo.

The cream of the crop, in our humble opinion, features Welker luxuriating in a locker-room shower while a faux-jingle describes Old Spice’s “confident clean.” As the guitars in the jingle ramp up to a crescendo, Welker exits the tunnel to the field…only to find out his extra-long shower caused him to miss the entire second half with “Unnecessary Freshness.”

The new ads are the latest in Wieden+Kennedy’s popular series of non-sequitur spots for the Procter & Gamble brand, a campaign that earned four spots on our list of the 20 most popular ads on YouTube in 2012.

The “Unnecessary Freshness” commercials will start running on television Thursday night during the NFL’s season opener between Welker’s team, the Denver Broncos, and the defending champion Baltimore Ravens, Mashable reports.

Check out the other three ads in the series:

