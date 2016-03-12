The Broncos filled their quarterback void by trading for the Eagles backup

After seeing Peyton Manning retire and Brock Osweiler leave in free agency, the Denver Broncos have found at least a temporary answer at quarterback.

Mike Klis of News 9 in Denver reported that the Broncos are trading from Eagles backup quarterback Mark Sanchez in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2017.

Sanchez appeared to be the odd-man-out after the Eagles committed big money to Sam Bradford and Chase Daniel this offseason.

It’s unclear if this will be the Broncos’ only move for a quarterback, but in the meantime, they have found a competent quarterback who could start for them if need be. Sanchez played four games in 2015, throwing four touchdowns, four interceptions, and completing 64.8% of his passes.

