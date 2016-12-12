Broncos and Titans brawl after Titans receiver hits Broncos player with a dangerous cheap shot

A fight broke out between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans on Sunday after Titans receiver Harry Douglas landed a dangerous cheap shot on Broncos safety Chris Harris Jr.

In the second quarter, Douglas, for seemingly no apparent reason, blocked Harris by diving at his knees, knocking him over. Harris actually momentarily left the game, shaken up from the hit.





On the next play, while DeMarco Murray ran for the first down, Douglas and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib went at it, falling into the sideline as they fought on the ground. Both teams rushed over to help their teammates, with a brawl breaking out.





Talib lost his helmet in the play and was whistled for a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Luckily, nobody was hurt in the scuffle and Harris later returned to the field. Still, Douglas’ initial play was a dangerous one. Many in the NFL world did not approve:

Harry Douglas block on Chris Harris Jr is trash. #cheapshotBS

— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 11, 2016

I’m shocked by Harry Douglas cheap shot , somebody on Broncos will get even

— Cris Carter (@criscarter80) December 11, 2016

Wow … What was Harry Douglas doing there?

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 11, 2016

WTF was Harry Douglas thinking?

— Scott Kacsmar (@FO_ScottKacsmar) December 11, 2016

It’s possible that Douglas will hear from the NFL about that shot, which could have very easily injured Harris.

