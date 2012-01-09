HOLY MOLY! Tim Tebow And The Broncos Stunned The Steelers With This Wild 80-Yard Touchdown Pass In Overtime

After blowing a 14-point halftime lead, Tim Tebow and the Broncos just shocked the Steelers with an 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime to win 29-23.



Ike Taylor got beat badly by Demaryius Thomas, there was no safety help, and Thomas took it to the house.

There will be plenty of time to talk about Denver’s chances against New England next week, and what this all means for Tebowmania.

But for now, let’s just enjoy the crazy, game-winning play that clinched the upset:

