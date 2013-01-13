The Craziness Of The Broncos-Ravens Game In One Amazing Chart

Here’s the win probability chart for tonight’s Broncos-Ravens thriller, which Baltimore won 38-35 in double OT.



It’s from AdvancedFootballStats.com. Basically, it tracks each teams odds of winning the game after every single play. So if the line is close to the bottom, Denver was more likely to win, and if the line is closer to the top, Baltimore was more likely to win.

Denver was almost certain to win at the end of regulation. And just LOOK at the overtime portion of this. So volatile:

Photo: AdvancedNFLStats.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.