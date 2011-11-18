Average Joe Gamblers Are Hammering The New York Jets Over The Denver Tebows Tonight

Photo: AP Images

The public is all over the Jets as a 6.5-point favourite against Tim Tebow and the Broncos in Denver tonight.SportsInsights says 77% of bets are on New York, and public money has moved the line 2.5 points from the -4 it opened at on Sunday.



Obviously this reflects the conventional wisdom that Tebow and his gimmicky middle-school offence can’t succeed against a top-tier defence.

Considering the line move and the heavy public action, we wouldn’t be surprised if the wise guys came in this afternoon and bet on Denver.

But then again, this is a tough game to handicap.

We don’t know if this Tebow offence is a sham yet.

We don’t know how tired the Jets will be after just playing on Sunday night.

We don’t know how prepared the Jets are for Denver’s unconventional offence with only three days of prep.

We don’t know if Denver will switch things up to be more unpredictable.

There’s a lot we don’t know, but the public seems to believe pretty strongly in the Jets anyway.

