Photo: AP Images

Yesterday’s Broncos-Steelers game brought the best TV ratings for and AFC wild card game since 1988, according to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand.The game drew a 25.9 overnight rating (via SB Nation), for CBS.



We imagine the rating for next weekend’s Patriots-Broncos game will be through the roof.

