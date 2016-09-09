Broncos fullback scores touchdown on the first carry of his NFL career

Denver Broncos rookie fullback Andy Janovich had about as good of a start to his NFL career as he could ever have asked for.
On the first carry of his pro career, Janovich — whose nickname, “Hammerhead“, is just perfect — broke free for a 28-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of the Broncos’ opener against the Panthers. His score tied things up at 7-7.
Check out the play, a fullback belly dive straight out of the 90s:
Here’s hoping for plenty more smash-mouth football from Hammerhead in games — and years — to come.
NOW WATCH: Our full interview with King James — LeBron talks about the insane NBA Finals, Kevin Durant, his startup, and his diet
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.