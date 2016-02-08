Broncos defence strips Cam Newton, scores first touchdown of the Super Bowl

The Broncos defence scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl 50, stripping Cam Newton deep in Carolina territory and falling on the loose ball in the end zone.

Von Miller, who has been the centrepiece of the terrific Denver defence all season long, caused the fumble, coming around the end of the line to get to Newton.

Here’s the play:

Here is a great photo of the hit from USA Today Sports.

Cam Newton could only look on as the ball rolled into the end zone.

The play came on the same drive as a controversial incomplete pass for the Panthers, which Carolina head coach Ron Rivera challenged.

Replays seemed to suggest that Carolina wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery had secured the football when he hit the ground. But after the challenge the refs upheld the play as an incomplete pass.

Here’s a closer look at the play. The ball did hit the ground and as he rolled over, the ball did move, which may have led to the incomplete ruling:

Had the play been ruled a completion, the Panthers wouldn’t have been pinned so deep in their territory, which ultimately cost them a touchdown on Miller’s strip sack.

The Broncos lead 10-0 after the first quarter.

