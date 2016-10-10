Broncos coach Gary Kubiak taken to hospital in an ambulance following loss to Falcons

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak was taken to a hospital in an ambulance on Sunday evening following the team’s 23-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, according to the Denver Post.

A spokesman for the Broncos told the Post that Kubiak was suffering from “flu-like symptoms” and that he was taken to the hospital “as a precaution.”

According to the report, Kubiak did speak with the media following the loss. It was after that session that he was placed in a waiting ambulance.

Kubiak does have a history of health-related issues during games. In 2013, while coaching the Houston Texans, Kubiak collapsed on the field on the way to the locker room at the end of the first half. It was reported that he suffered a mini-stroke.

