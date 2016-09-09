Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall kneels during national anthem of NFL regular-season kick-off

On the opening night of the NFL regular season, we’ve already seen a player take up Colin Kaepernick’s national-anthem protest.

During the anthem of the Denver Broncos-Carolina Panthers game, Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall took a knee.

He appeared to be the only player on either team to do so.

Here’s Marshall during the anthem:

Thus far, we’ve now seen Marshal, Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane, and 49ers safety Eric Reid as the NFL players to join Kaepernick’s stance. It seems there will certainly be more.

