WATCH: British Soccer Team Shaves QR Codes Into Their Heads

As part of a deal with British online bookmakers Betfair, soccer players from England’s Bromley FC are taking part in an unconventional stunt, reports NBC Sports.



Every player on the team is having a QR code shaved into the back of their heads, allowing punters to access betting information by scanning their favourite player’s head with their smartphones.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

