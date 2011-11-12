WATCH: British Soccer Team Shaves QR Codes Into Their Heads

Nick Jardine

As part of a deal with British online bookmakers Betfair, soccer players from England’s Bromley FC are taking part in an unconventional stunt, reports NBC Sports.

Every player on the team is having a QR code shaved into the back of their heads, allowing punters to access betting information by scanning their favourite player’s head with their smartphones.

WATCH:

