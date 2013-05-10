The Brolly Umbrella Leaves Your Fingers Free For Texting

This is the Brolly Umbrella.



Why We Love It: The Brolly Umbrella let’s you text and email on your phone in the rain by keeping your fingers free. It’s an average umbrella, except that the handle has finger holes lined with rubber to maximise comfort.

It comes in blue, black or green, and will stand up to any type of rainy and windy conditions.

Where To Buy: Available through the Brolly website and Target.

Cost: $15.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

