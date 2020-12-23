17 broken-up celebrity couples that we still miss

Danny Moloshok/Reuters Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorced in 2015.

Whenever an iconic celebrity couple breaks up, it seems like love dies just a little bit.

Even when both celebrities move on from the relationship – like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, or Chris Pratt and Anna Faris – it doesn’t mean the rest of us can.

When iconic celebrity couples break up, it seems like everyone’s faith in true love is shaken a little bit. And even though, for the most part, these celebrities move on â€” and even become half of another iconic celebrity couple â€” the rest of us might need some more time.

From Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens to Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, here are 17 celebrity break-ups that we’re still devastated by.

When Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the SAG Awards in January, it reminded us all how much we missed them as a couple.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020.

Pitt and Aniston were two of the biggest stars of the ’90s and 2000s, and when they tied the knot in 2000, seemingly everyone was invested in their relationship. When they split in 2005 amidst rumours of infidelity on Pitt’s part, the world was heartbroken.

Fifteen years and two divorces later, all the drama seems to be behind them – they broke the internet during this year’s awards season every time they so much as glanced at each other.

They reignited the flame during a virtual table read of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” when their sweet greetings to each other made viewers smile.

But we’d also be happy if Jen got back with her other ex, Justin Theroux.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston on April 11, 2017.

It’s a testament to how much we love Jennifer Aniston that we just wanted her to be happy, and when it was announced she had married “Leftovers” star Theroux in 2015 after four years of dating, we were all on board.

Sadly, they got divorced in 2017. But they seem like friendly exes from their Instagram activity, so maybe we can hold on to some hope.

Fans were shocked when Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their split in 2017.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CinemaCon Anna Faris and Chris Pratt attend The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on March 27, 2014.

Faris and Pratt were married from 2009 to 2017, and have a son, Jack, together. While they are both in new relationships today, it still hurts to think about how sweet they were when they were together. From bonding about their dead bug collection to collaborating on hilarious movies, these two seemed like a match made in heaven.

Fans also couldn’t believe it when Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson called it quits earlier this year.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson backstage at the new Alanis Morissette musical ‘Jagged Little Pill’ on November 20, 2019 in New York City.

Delevingne and Benson dated for two years before breaking up in 2020, devastating their fans. They originally met on the set of “Her Smell,” and soon after began wearing matching jewellery signifying their relationship. Delevingne even rented out London’s Natural History Museum for Benson’s birthday. The breakup still stings.

Heidi Klum and Seal were so dedicated to each other that Klum tattooed Seal’s name on her forearm.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Heidi Klum and Seal on August 29, 2010.

The “Kiss from a Rose” singer and the “Project Runway” host were a true power couple from 2004 to 2012. They have four kids together, and Klum had Seal’s name tattooed on her arm along with four stars representing their kids.

But when they announced their split, Klum removed his name. Now, Klum has remarried, but there will always be photos of her tat to remind fans.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were one of the biggest It Couples of the ’80s and ’90s.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the ‘Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis’ on July 14, 2018.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 1998 and have three daughters together: Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah. They were married at the peak of their respective careers – “Die Hard” for Willis and “Ghost” for Moore.

Although Willis has remarried, the two exes are clearly on good terms, with Moore poking fun at Willis at his Comedy Central roast in 2018. They were even riding out the early days of the pandemic together in Idaho with their daughters.

Even though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have both moved on, they remain one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Centre on February 24, 2013.

The best thing to come out of 2003’s “Daredevil” is, without a doubt, the relationship between co-stars Garner and Affleck. The two were together from 2004 to 2015 and have three kids together, although Affleck and Garner remained legally married until 2017, with Affleck even living at their guest house for years after their split. Garner also supported Affleck through his sobriety journey after the breakup, proving that these two are in it for the long haul, even if they’re not together.

When Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s split was announced in 2020, fans turned to “Booksmart” and “Drinking Buddies.”

John Shearer/Getty Images Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis arrive at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016.

Wilde and Sudeikis’ breakup was reported by People in November 2020, after a 7-year engagement and two children together. These two just seemed like very chill, normal people and have been involved in delightful moments in pop culture (“Booksmart,” “Ted Lasso”), and that’s why we’re still low-key holding out hope.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder exhibited magnetic chemistry on- and off-screen while they were together.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder speak onstage at The 40th Annual People’s Choice Awards on January 8, 2014.

These two played a fan-favourite couple on “Vampire Diaries” for multiple seasons, which explains why so many fans were invested in their real-life relationship, which lasted for three years: 2010 to 2013.

Since Somerhalder is married to another on-screen vampire, Nikki Reed, and Dobrev is dating Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, fans looking to get a fix of Somerhalder and Dobrev together need only turn on an episode of “TVD.”

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose were one of music’s cutest couples.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose attend Ditch Fridays at the Palms Pool & Bungalows on May 24, 2013.

Khalifa and Rose will always be connected by their son Bash, but their relationship, which lasted from 2011 to 2014, was one of rap’s cutest. Rose even tattooed Khalifa’s face on her arm – it was later covered up, but still.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were basically Disney Channel royalty.

Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens at the Pearl on October 9, 2005.

Every 2000s kid who religiously watched all three “High School Musical” fan is still waiting for “Zanessa” to reunite, even though it’s been a full decade since they broke up after five years of dating.

When it was reported that Hudgens had broken up with her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, essentially the entire internet encouraged Efron to shoot his shot – TBD if he listens.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett had to be one of the funniest couples of all time.

Michael Kovac/WireImage/Getty Images Amy Poehler and Will Arnett pose in the VIP Lounge at Variety’s Power of Comedy on November 19, 2011.

Poehler and Arnett are two of the funniest people on the planet, which makes it even sadder that these two comedic geniuses called it quits before giving us a real movie starring the both of them – you have to settle for “Blades of Glory,” in which they play incestuous twin ice skaters.

They were married from 2003 to 2012 and were legally divorced in 2016. They share two sons.

During the beginning of the pandemic, fans began speculating that they were getting back together as they appeared to be isolating together, but it was likely just a case of successful co-parenting, as Arnett’s girlfriend gave birth to his third child in May 2020.

When Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield began dating, comics fans everywhere couldn’t handle that Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy had fallen in love in real life.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Sony Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ premiere on April 10, 2014.

The chemistry between Stone and Garfield on-screen clearly translated to real life, because the two “Spider-Man” stars dated (officially) from 2012 to 2015. But even after their breakup, they remained friendly, with Garfield happily congratulating Stone on her Golden Globe win with a standing ovation.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams had one of the most memorable MTV VMAs moments when they re-enacted their kiss from “The Notebook” on stage.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, winners of Best Kiss for ‘The Notebook,’ pose backstage during the 2005 MTV Movie Awards on June 9, 2005.

At least we always have “The Notebook” when we miss the days of Gosling and McAdams. They dated from 2005 to 2007, and then teased us with a brief reunion in 2008 before breaking up for good.

Although Gosling is now with Eva Mendes and McAdams is with Jamie Linden and each have kids of their own, they remain one of the golden couples of the 2000s.

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter seemed like a match made in goth heaven.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter on June 6, 2010.

Burton made Bonham Carter his muse, and they collaborated on multiple films before they split in 2014 after 13 years and two children together. Rarely has a couple’s individual aesthetics matched up so perfectly – Hot Topic teens will look to them and their movies for years to come.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan fell in love on the set of “Step Up,” and they’re still the best part of the franchise.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Channing Tatum and his then-wife Jenna Dewan on June 30, 2015.

Tatum and Dewan played love interests in 2006’s “Step Up,” and fell in love on set. They were together from 2006 to 2018, and share a daughter.

If you’re still missing these two, like we are, and you’ve seen “Step Up” one too many times, check out their appearances on “Lip Sync Battle.” It will bring a smile to your face.

Even though Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey are happily married to other people, we miss the incredible TV they provided us.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey arrive at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2005.

Simpson and Lachey starred in MTV’s “Newlyweds,” which focused on the beginning of their marriage. It was so popular that it basically catapulted reality TV into an entirely new stratosphere – “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and all the other celeb-based reality TV wouldn’t have been possible without the success of “Newlyweds.”

Unfortunately, the strain of being filmed constantly wasn’t great for their marriage, and they split up in 2005 after three seasons (and three years) of marriage.

