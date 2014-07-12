Someone Broke Apple's Sapphire Glass By Running It Over With A Car

The sapphire screen cover has been getting a lot of press this week. The glass is expected to be on the upcoming iPhone 6.
Some have called it “almost indestructible.” Well, almost.
A YouTube video published yesterday claiming to be the “ultimate stress test” finally broke the glass cover — but only by running it over with a car.
The Chinese testers tried to break the cover a number of different ways before running over it.
First they went at it with an X-Acto knife.
But that didn’t work. So they tried to hammer a nail through it.
Finally, they decided to run it over.
And voila, broken sapphire glass. There’s no way to know whether or not this video is a fake, but it’s received over 111,000 views in the last 24 hours, which says something.
The moral of the story is: Don’t run over your iPhone 6 with a car.
Here’s the video:
