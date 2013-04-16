Dodgers-Padres Brawl Will Cost Carlos Quentin Nearly $500,000

MLB.comCarlos Quentin has been suspended eight games for last week’s brawl between the Dodgers and Padres. And according to an Associated Press report, Quentin has dropped his appeal, a move that will cost him nearly $500,000 in salary (via ESPN.com).



Quentin will lose 4.9% of his $9.5 million salary this season ($469,000). He was also fined $3,000.

The penalty is extreme for a player charging the mound and suggests that Zack Greinke’s injury played a factor in the decision. Greinke broke his collarbone during the altercation and will be out eight weeks, missing approximately 12 starts.

In 2011, David Ortiz of the Red Sox was suspended four games for charging the mound against the Orioles. His penalty was later reduced to just three games. In 2010, Nyjer Morgan of the Nationals was suspended eight games for his part in a brawl. However, in that case, Morgan was a repeat-offender and Major League Baseball cited other reasons for the lengthy penalty.

This could be a sign that Major League Baseball will move to start increasing penalties for players charging the mound. As television network contracts and player salaries continue to skyrocket, nobody wants to see star players injured over something that was completely avoidable.

