Two Businessmen Want To Cryogenically Freeze Baseball Bats To Prevent Them From Breaking

Jim Cortez and Greg Kendra think they’ve found a way to end Major League Baseball’s broken bat epidemic: frozen bats.The Wall Street Journal explains that Cortez and Kendra’s have designed a process where bats are cryogenically frozen at -310 degrees. Once the bats warm back up to room temperature, they are supposedly 26% stronger than regular bats.



The businessmen have yet to hear back from MLB about their request to get the bats certified by the league.

Dave Kretschmann of the U.S. Forest Service told the Journal that the increased frequency of broken bats was caused, “by the advent of maple bats over traditional ash, and the changing geometry of bats.”

Kretshmann, who was part of a 2008 study about broken bats, declined comment about the effects of cryogenically freezing baseball bats.

Currently, the words “cryogenic” and “baseball” are synonymous with Ted Williams — the Red Sox legend who had his head cryogenically frozen when he died in 2002.

But maybe Cortez and Kendra’s process will change that.

