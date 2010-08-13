Broke Smurfs Millionaire Refuses To Stop Calling Blackstone Execs In Middle Of The Night

Stuart Ross, the man responsible for bringing the Smurfs to America in the 80s, has apparently been calling Blackstone execs at all hours of the day and night.



The NYPost says that Ross, who has been accused of extorting his son-in-law, David Blitzer, the senior managing director of Blackstone, “waged a virulent campaign of menacing emails and threatening, all-hours phone calls” to Blitzer and other execs at Blackstone.

Court papers show that Ross and his lawyer attempted to extort his son-in-law, Blackstone’s David Blitzer, out of $11 million. They demanded $5.5 million to leave Blitzer and the family alone, and the other $5.5 million to stop contacting Blackstone.

Ross, who despite rolling in millions after licensing The Smurfs, is now reportedly broke, recently took a no-jail plea after he was accused of extortion. There are no details on how Ross’ fortune dwindled so fast, but the court has ordered him to undergo psychiatric and alcohol treatment so, infer as you will.

Read the full story at the New York Post >>>

