Broke In New York? Here's How To Make An Extra $21,000 Per Year On The Side

Photo: Kyle_B_Thomas via Flickr

Business Insider’s Editor in Chief Henry Blodget is at Davos, a big conference in Switzerland where tech and finance executives from around the world are gathering.Brian Chesky, one of Airbnb’s co-founders, spoke this morning. Airbnb is a peer-to-peer apartment rental network. Instead of renting a room from a hotel, you can have your pick of cheap (or expensive) places to stay on Airbnb, posted by people just like you.



Cheskey says the average Airbnb landlord in New York makes an extra $21,000 per year. About 10,000 New York homes are listed on the site.

So if you’re strapped for cash and don’t mind strangers invading your house, you might want to give the billion-dollar startup a try.

