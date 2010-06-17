Broke Calpers Officially Asks California For $600 Million

California’s pension fund Calpers is officiallybegging the state for more money to keep it afloat, according to Reuters. It now needs an additional $600 million cash infusion to prevent it from going broke.



Blame it on people living longer and dying slower.

If you’ll recall, Calpers hasn’t been making the most sound fiscal decisions in the past year. It lost millions in a securities lending program and worked with Goldman Sachs despite the firm being under SEC investigations. Should it be unable to secure the funding, the fund would go bust and California would be required to spend even more money bailing it out – something the state really doesn’t need at the moment.

Reuters: The board of Calpers, the biggest U.S. public pension fund, voted on Wednesday to ask California’s government for an additional $600 million in funding to bolster its finances.The request by Calpers for more money will increase the state government’s contribution to the retirement system for its next fiscal year, which begins July 1, by 18 per cent to $3.9 billion.

The vote by the board of the $202 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System comes as Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and lawmakers face the arduous task of balancing the state government’s books, which requires closing a budget gap of more than $19 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.