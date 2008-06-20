Britney Spears So Broke She Has To Fly Commercial

Britney’s financial travails continue:

TMZ: Britney Spears took time out from getting well to fly home to the Louisiana delta — on Delta! Ima comin’ Jamie Lynn!

Britters took off from LAX this morning sportin’ bed head and some of her baggage in tow.

It may not be a private jet, but it beats a gurney!

See Also: Britney Spears Dad Demands Salary…For Being Her Dad

NYT: Drama of Britney Spears: A Show Biz Fortune At Risk

