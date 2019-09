McDonalds (MCD) continues to be one of the few genuine winners of the recession. The company just announced US comp-store sales growth of 5.1% in January and total sales growth of 9.1% on a constant-currency basis.



All regions performed well, though unfortunately no word on how much coffee market share they’re taking from Starbucks (SBUX).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.