Yoga for men -- or Broga -- is so popular even women are doing it

Broga is becoming a popular choice for men (and increasingly women) who want a sportier version of yoga without the sole focus on stretches and bends.

Broga combines traditional yoga with functional fitness exercises and high-intensity interval training. It works on improving core-strength, cardio, muscle-toning, stress-reducing and clarity-building postures.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

