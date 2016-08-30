Brock Turner is set to be released from jail Friday after serving half of his sentence

Brock Turner, the former Stanford student and star swimmer convicted of sexual assault of an unconscious woman, is scheduled to be released from jail on Friday, September 2, CNN reports.

Turner was sentenced to six months in jail in June. His September release means that he will leave the Santa Clara County jail three months early for good behaviour, as online records showed from the start.

Turner was found guilty of three felony counts for sexually assaulting an unconscious and intoxicated woman in January 2015.

Two graduate students saw the incident occurring behind a garbage bin outside of a fraternity house at Stanford University. When Turner tried to run, the graduate students pinned him down until the police arrived.

He was sentenced to six months in a county jail and three years’ probation, which some have decried as a slap on the wrist. Turner must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The judge on his case, Aaron Persky, has notably face backlash stemming from his perceived bias in sentencing.

More than one million people signed petitions calling for the removal of Persky from his judicial position.

In August, he announced he will no longer hear criminal cases, at his own request.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows the most probable path to a Trump victory



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.