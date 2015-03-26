Brock Lesnar extends contract with WWE -- won't return to MMA

AP Brock Lesnar in the ring.

Reigning WWE Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar just ended any speculation that he might be leaving the company after his main event match at Wrestlemania this Sunday.

In an interview on ESPN, Lesnar said that he extended his contract with WWE and that he would not return to the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

“I’m officially closing the door on MMA,” Lesnar said.

The announcement resulted in a flurry of high-profile responses from the world of professional wrestling on Twitter.

Happy to hear Brock Lesnar has signed a deal w @WWE. Terrorizing the federation for a few more years. Give em hell, champ. #WM31

— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 25, 2015

Lesnar previously reigned as Heavyweight Champion in UFC before leaving MMA due to being diagnosed with diverticulitis. He returned to WWE and made big news at Wrestlemania XXX in 2014 by snapping the Undertaker’s undefeated streak of 21 consecutive wins in at the popular event.

Lesnar is scheduled to defend his title at Wrestlemania this Sunday against challenger Roman Reigns at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Watch Lesnar’s interview on ESPN:

NOW WATCH: This video will change the way you watch the WWE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.