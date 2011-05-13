Brock Lesnar Injured, Could Miss A Year

When news came out last week that the Frankie Edgar vs. grey Maynard matchwas off at UFC 130, the UFC was dealt a massive blow to their summer lineup.



Well, it’s a great thing for its fighters that the UFC put a new Healthcare plan in place earlier this week because today, the UFC’s summer plans took the worst shot possible.

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar, the UFC’s undisputed number one pay-per-view draw, has officially pulled out of his UFC 131 main event match against number one contender Junior dos Santos. Shane Carwin will move up into the main event slot to face JDS.

Eric and I of CamelClutchBlog.com first heard whispers of Brock pulling out of this fight as early as Monday, but there was no concrete information available as to whether there was any truth to it. As the days went by, those whispers became much harder to ignore. With the rumours spreading rather quickly, UFC President Dana White was forced to acknowledge them today.

