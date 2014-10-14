Broccoli May Be Good For Helping Improve Autism Symptoms

Getty

A chemical present in broccoli may improve autism symptoms, according to a US study.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine have found evidence that daily treatment with sulforaphane, a molecule found in foods such as broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage, may improve some symptoms of autism.

In the study, published in the journal PNAS, the researchers say those getting a daily dose of sulforaphane showed improvement in both behavioural and communication assessments in as little as four weeks.

Sulforaphane was first isolated in the 1990s.

The study looked at 44 young men, ages 13 to 27, who had been diagnosed with moderate to severe autism.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.