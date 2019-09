No broccoli mandate.

Photo: Sara Kenigsburg/Twitter

Via The Huffington Post’s Sara Kenigsburg, here’s a photo of someone standing outside of the Supreme Court health care arguments and holding a humorous sign displaying, simply, that he hates broccoli. Broccoli is completely relevant to the health care debate.



Kudos to him. He even coloured in his bubble letters.

