The Broadwell Revelation Reminds Us How The CIA Annex In Benghazi Was Exposed

A key subplot to the ongoing sex scandal saga involving ousted CIA director David Petraeus and his biographer-turned-mistress Paula Broadwell is the September 11 attack on a U.S. mission in Benghazi that killed four Americans.



Earlier today senior CIA and other Obama administration officials briefed members of Congress about the attack and Petraeus will testify to the House and Senate intelligence committees on Thursday.

Thanks to Broadwell revealing previously-unknown information in a speech at the University of Denver, we are closer to the truth of what was happening there.

Produced by Robert Libetti

