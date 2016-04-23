Broadway's two biggest shows had spontaneous Prince tributes, and they were amazing

Two hit Broadway shows spontaneously honored Prince the day he died. The cast of “Hamilton” danced to Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” while the cast of “The Colour Purple” honored the singer with a moving rendition of the iconic “Purple Rain” after the show.
Story and editing by A.C. Fowler
