Watch Broadway stars team up for a cover of 'Go the Distance' from Disney's 'Hercules' while self-isolating

ABCNine musicians teamed up for a cover of an iconic and hopeful Disney song.
- Nine artists who currently star (or previously starred) in Broadway shows based on Disney movies teamed up for a virtual cover of Alan Menken’s “Go the Distance” via Zoom.
- The track was released as part of the 1997 animated movie “Hercules.”
- Heather Headley, Ciara Renée, Jelani Alladin, L. Steven Taylor, Adrienne Walker, McKenzie Kurtz, James Monroe Iglehart, Ryan McCartan, and Michael James Scott sang the song while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Most recently, it was revealed that Broadway will remain closed through June 7.
- On Monday, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will livestream a previously recorded Disney on Broadway event and McCartan will host live segments with actors to benefit the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
