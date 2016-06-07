Broadway stars take over Carpool Karaoke before the Tony Awards

YouTube/CBS Loving on ‘Seasons of Love.’

The best of Broadway will be honored at the Tony Awards Sunday night. To prepare, Broadway stars took over “Carpool Karaoke.”

James Corden, who is hosting the awards ceremony, picked up four stars for the special edition of his “Carpool Karaoke” segment: “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Shuffle Along’s” Audra McDonald, “Fully Committed’s” Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and “She Loves Me’s” Jane Krakowski.

Corden and Miranda rapped “Alexander Hamilton” from his hit musical, which was nominated for a record 16 awards, before the other three joined them in the car.

When “Seasons of Love” from “Rent” started playing, the group broke into “awws.”

“Hang on, wait,” Corden laughed. “That was the most Broadway response to hearing an opening of a song.”

They also sang “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” from “Jersey Boys,” and finished with an amazing rendition of “Les Misérable’s” “One Day More.”

Corden asked McDonald, who holds the record for most Tony wins, what her advice was for hosting the ceremony.

“They want to have a great time,” she said. “It’s a long evening, so just have fun… belt out a few show tunes.”

The 70th Annual Tony Awards will take place at the Beacon Theatre on Sunday, and airs on CBS.

