Broadway Shows Tailoring Ads To Reflect Recession

Broadway producers are, somewhat foolishly, hoping the recession will actually increase ticket sales, promoting the hopeful tone of Mary Poppins and other shows. Never mind that as the recession worsens, people might not be as willing to spend money on a play.



NY Times: Although Broadway, like pretty much every other industry, is taking its lumps this season, some theatre veterans are hoping that as portfolios go down, the appetite for entertainment will go up.

That view is part of what is prompting Disney to alter its marketing to fit the mood. A recent television advertisement for “Mary Poppins,” one of three Disney shows on Broadway, featured enthusiastic customers talking about the musical being “so full of hope for the family, for better times ahead.”…

While few productions are changing their strategies as specifically as Disney’s, across Broadway, musicals and plays are trying to focus their marketing budgets more effectively. “We’re trying to make sure that every dollar spent brings a ticket sale back,” said Drew Hodges, chief executive of SpotCo, an advertising agency representing many Broadway shows…

For “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” Mr. Hysell said, the ads mention “hundreds of laughs, 27 fabulous songs, 400 costumes,” and make the point that, “If you’re going to choose only one thing to spend your money on, this show can give you that experience you’re looking for.”

Yes, if you’re gong to choose only one thing to spend your money on, pick Spamalot, not electricity or rent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.