A tiny boutique firm just nabbed a big payday on a Wall Street deal

A tiny investment bank founded by a Goldman Sachs alum is set to land a tidy payout on Intercontinental Exchange’s $US5.2 billion acquisition of financial information firm Interactive Data.

ICE, which in 2012 acquired the New York Stock Exchange, is buying IDC from private equity owners Silver Lake and Warburg Pincus. The deal will help ICE build outs its financial data offering.

Broadhaven Capital Partners, a Connecticut-based boutique investment bank, is the lead adviser to ICE on the deal.

Wells Fargo is also providing financial advice and financing to ICE, while Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are advising IDC.

Broadhaven should be due a payout of around $US25 million in fees, says Jeffrey Nassof at Freeman & Co., a New York consulting firm.

The firm was founded in 2009 by Gerard von Dohlen, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs, and Greg Phillips, who worked on M&A at UBS and Wasserstein Perella & Co. In recent months, it has charted out expansion plans and hired staff from competing banks.

It had previously advised ICE on its 2014 IPO, and also worked on the most recent investment round in Symphony Communications, the Wall Street messaging tool.

Broadhaven wasn’t immediately available to comment.

