Broadcom SVP Claims MBA, Never Finished His Bachelors (BRCM)

Can things at Broadcom (BRCM) get any sleazier? CEO Henry Nicholas is already facing accusations he spiked his clients’ drinks with ecstasy. Now Bloomberg is reporting Broadcom’s SVP for Global Manufacturing Vahid Manian, who claims on his executive bio to hold both a B.S.E.E. and M.B.A. from UC Irvine, was never even awarded his undergraduate degree.



We know Manian never graduated courtesy of ex-con-turned-PI Barry Minkow, who’s made something of a cottage industry out of sniffing into executives’ academic backgrounds. Last month MGM Mirage CEO Terry Lanni promised to retire after Minkow ferreted out the exec never received the MBA from USC his company bio said he earned.

