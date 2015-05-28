Broadcom spikes 17% on reported buyout talks

Broadcom shares spiked more than 14% on Wednesday afternoon on a report by the Wall Street Journal that it is in talks to be bought by Avago.

Broadcom, a semiconductor company, has a market cap of $US31.08 billion.

According to the Journal, the terms of the deal are not yet clear, and it’s not certain whether an agreement will be finalised.

More to come …

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.