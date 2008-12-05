Broadcom Exec Canned Over Fake Degrees On Bio (BRCM)

Broadcom (BRCM) SVP Vahid Manian said on his corporate bio he had a B.S.E.E. and an M.B.A. from UC Irvine, but it turns out he never even finished his bachelor’s. Despite the stories of parties with drugs and hookers swirling around Broadcom’s management team, someone there sobered up enough to hear about the scandal. Manian has been fired.



