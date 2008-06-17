Broadcom Founder Says Not Guilty of Drugging Customers, Defrauding Investors

WSJ: Broadcom Corp. co-founder Henry T. Nicholas III pleaded not guilty Monday to federal drug and securities fraud charges.



The 48-year-old billionaire entered the pleas to 21 counts contained in two indictments unsealed June 5.

One indictment details what authorities claim was one of the largest stock-option backdating cases in U.S. history while Mr. Nicholas led the giant computer chip company. The other accuses him of drugging his business cohorts, hiring prostitutes and maintaining a drug warehouse.

More on wsj.com>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.