Broadcom Billionaire Henry Nicholas Fighting To Hold On To His Drug Dens

Remember Henry T. Nicholas, the Broadcom co-founder accused of drugging colleagues and customers at his house parties?



Nicholas still insists he’s not guilty, and now he’s fighting to hold on to two of the three homes where he allegedly doled out Ecstasy, cocaine, and nitrous oxide:

LA Times: Nicholas, 48, has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of improperly backdating millions of stock options. He also has denied charges that he distributed drugs during parties at a warehouse and three homes, two of which the government has sued to seize from him…

Nicholas, who stepped down as Broadcom’s chief executive in 2003, is awaiting trial on the charges next year. He now must also make the case that two properties bought by his holding companies should not be forfeited to the government, which says the homes were used for illegal purposes.

They include a Newport Coast home bought by Caldicot Properties for $5.5 million in 2006 and a Las Vegas penthouse condominium purchased in 2002 by Britz Properties for $2.4 million, property records show. Both entities have filed claims of ownership of the properties, neither of which must be relinquished while the case is pending.

Former Nicholas employees interviewed previously by The Times have described both as places for parties at which the billionaire indulged in illicit drugs and doled them out to rock musicians and others.

