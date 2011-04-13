At Least One Golf Announcer Was Booted From The Masters For Using His Cell Phone Outside

Photo: AP

In case you thought our list of stupid rules at Augusta National Golf Club was just some “tradition” nonsense that no one takes seriously, think again.The club admitted on Monday that more than one journalist was kicked off the grounds for using a mobile phone outside the designated media area during The Masters.



Westwood One analyst (and former PGA Tour player) Charlie Rymer was asked to leave the premises last Thursday when security caught him using his phone outside the media centre. He was allowed to come back on Friday.

Club officials admitted that other journalists and fans were also removed during the weekend, but did not name any names.

See the other crazy rules that can get you kicked out of The Masters >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.