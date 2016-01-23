This data proves traditional TV shows are still far more popular than Netflix Originals -- by millions of viewers

CBS A lot of people have been watching The Big Bang Theory

It may seem like traditional TV is losing relevance, with many viewers switching to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime to get their entertainment fix. But data obtained by Ad Week shows that the most popular shows on online streaming services still get far fewer viewers than the best shows on traditional TV.

Third-party measurement firm Symphony Advanced Media has released new viewing figures that indicate shows like ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Empire,’ and ‘Modern Family’ are still much more popular than Netflix’s hits ‘Jessica Jones,’ ‘Master of None,’ and ‘Narcos.’

Symphony Advanced Media looked at the average audience of each show for those aged between 18 and 49, within its first 35 days of broadcast. It included on demand and streaming services, digital video recorders, and live viewing figures.

NBC exec Alan Wurtzel shared some of this data last week. But here’s how many people watched each episode of the 10 most popular streaming shows over a 35-day period between September 21 and November 29, according to data by Symphony obtained by Ad Week:

Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Netflix): 4.81 million*

(Netflix): 4.81 million* Master of None (Netflix): 3.92 million

(Netflix): 3.92 million Narcos (Netflix): 3.21 million**

(Netflix): 3.21 million** The Man in the High Castle (Amazon): 2.12 million*

(Amazon): 2.12 million* Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (Netflix): 832,000**

(Netflix): 832,000** Transparent (Amazon): 653,000***

(Amazon): 653,000*** Orange is the New Black (Netflix): 644,000**

(Netflix): 644,000** Hemlock Grove (Netflix): 597,000

(Netflix): 597,000 Dinotrux (Netflix): 534,000**

(Netflix): 534,000** Casual (Hulu, ongoing series): 491,000

* These titles were released later in fall, so the measurement reflects between 31 and 35 days of viewing.

** These titles were released before Sept. 1, when Symphony’s measurement began, so the data reflects viewing between Sept. 1 and Oct. 6.

*** Measurement only includes 21 days of episode 1 (released Nov. 30), and 10 days for the other nine episodes (released on Dec. 11).

Wurtzul proclaimed that his company delivers TV the way “God intended” and that Netflix and YouTube are not threats. Let’s look at the top 10 broadcast TV shows from the same period:

The Big Bang Theory (CBS): 10.61 million

(CBS): 10.61 million Empire (Fox): 8.54 million

(Fox): 8.54 million Modern Family (ABC): 7.82 million

(ABC): 7.82 million The Flash (The CW): 6.94 million

(The CW): 6.94 million Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (ABC): 6.87 million

(ABC): 6.87 million Blindspot (NBC): 6.50 million

(NBC): 6.50 million Quantico (ABC): 6.48 million

(ABC): 6.48 million How to Get Away With Murder (ABC): 6.39 million

(ABC): 6.39 million The Goldbergs (ABC): 6.26 million

(ABC): 6.26 million Supergirl (CBS): 6.24 million

So every single one of the top 10 Broadcast shows had more viewers that Netflix’s massively successful Jessica Jones. Perhaps this backs up Jack Myers claims that this year we will see “the beginning of a long-term trend of marketers returning to legacy media.”

NOW WATCH: This one ingredient is making a lot of Americans fat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.